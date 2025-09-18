Wedmont Private Capital Increases Stake in Avantis International Equity ETF $AVDE

Wedmont Private Capital grew its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,691 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF were worth $5,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AVDE. Advyzon Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Advyzon Investment Management LLC now owns 12,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Seed Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Seed Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Aire Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Aire Advisors LLC now owns 37,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,481,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Sunpointe LLC boosted its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Sunpointe LLC now owns 30,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Visionary Horizons LLC grew its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Visionary Horizons LLC now owns 9,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis International Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:AVDE opened at $78.42 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 0.94. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $58.56 and a 1 year high of $79.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.73.

Avantis International Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

