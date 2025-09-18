OKYO Pharma (NASDAQ:OKYO) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Research

OKYO Pharma (NASDAQ:OKYO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Zacks Research to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of OKYO Pharma to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, OKYO Pharma presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.00.

Get OKYO Pharma alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on OKYO Pharma

OKYO Pharma Price Performance

Institutional Trading of OKYO Pharma

OKYO stock opened at $2.13 on Tuesday. OKYO Pharma has a 52-week low of $0.90 and a 52-week high of $3.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OKYO Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Dauntless Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in OKYO Pharma during the 1st quarter worth $2,526,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in OKYO Pharma in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

About OKYO Pharma

(Get Free Report)

OKYO Pharma Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for patients suffering from inflammatory eye diseases and ocular pain in the United Kingdom. Its lead preclinical product candidate is OK-101, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of dry eye disease.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for OKYO Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OKYO Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.