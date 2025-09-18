Cullinan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGEM) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Research

Cullinan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Cullinan Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Cullinan Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Cullinan Therapeutics from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Cullinan Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

Cullinan Therapeutics Stock Performance

CGEM opened at $5.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $350.29 million, a PE ratio of -1.84 and a beta of -0.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.51 and a 200-day moving average of $7.89. Cullinan Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $5.89 and a 52-week high of $18.62.

Cullinan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.24). On average, research analysts predict that Cullinan Therapeutics will post -3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Cullinan Therapeutics by 44.6% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Cullinan Therapeutics by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 74,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 2,767 shares in the last quarter. Tema Etfs LLC lifted its position in Cullinan Therapeutics by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tema Etfs LLC now owns 42,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 3,528 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Cullinan Therapeutics by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 21,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cullinan Therapeutics by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 4,124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

About Cullinan Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead program comprises CLN-619, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors. Its development portfolio also includes CLN-049, a humanized bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia or myelodysplastic syndrome; CLN-418, a human bispecific immune activator that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple solid tumors; and Zipalertinib, a bioavailable small-molecule for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

