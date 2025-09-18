Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. Sells 12,413 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF $ESGU

Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 21.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,413 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF comprises about 1.5% of Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $6,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000.

ESGU stock opened at $143.64 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.15. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $105.18 and a fifty-two week high of $144.43. The company has a market cap of $14.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 1.02.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.3655 per share. This is an increase from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

