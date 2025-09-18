Avantis U.S. Equity ETF $AVUS Shares Acquired by Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC

Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,887 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares during the period. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF makes up about 1.3% of Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF worth $5,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AVUS. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $670,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $549,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $424,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 168,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,308,000 after purchasing an additional 8,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 271,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,353,000 after purchasing an additional 80,084 shares during the period.

Get Avantis U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Stock Up 0.0%

AVUS stock opened at $107.97 on Thursday. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $79.20 and a 52 week high of $108.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.71. The company has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 1.05.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.