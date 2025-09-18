Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. Takes $549,000 Position in Chewy $CHWY

Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Chewy in the first quarter worth approximately $791,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chewy during the first quarter valued at $3,251,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Chewy by 38.7% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 43,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 12,206 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chewy by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 288,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,670,000 after acquiring an additional 60,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Chewy by 74.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 139,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,548,000 after acquiring an additional 59,711 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CTO Satish Mehta sold 8,727 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total value of $312,601.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 276,467 shares in the company, valued at $9,903,047.94. The trade was a 3.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO William G. Billings sold 20,142 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total value of $716,450.94. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 29,464 shares in the company, valued at $1,048,034.48. This represents a 40.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,008,777 shares of company stock valued at $1,252,444,321 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on CHWY. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Chewy from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chewy in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Citizens Jmp upgraded Chewy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Chewy from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Chewy in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chewy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.72.

Chewy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CHWY opened at $38.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.31, a PEG ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.32. Chewy has a 12 month low of $26.28 and a 12 month high of $48.62.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 10th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Chewy had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 50.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. Chewy has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.280-0.330 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Chewy will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chewy Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

