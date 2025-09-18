Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC Invests $131,000 in Defiance Large Cap ex-Mag 7 ETF $XMAG

Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Defiance Large Cap ex-Mag 7 ETF (NASDAQ:XMAG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 6,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

Separately, Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Defiance Large Cap ex-Mag 7 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $156,000.

Defiance Large Cap ex-Mag 7 ETF Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of Defiance Large Cap ex-Mag 7 ETF stock opened at $21.99 on Thursday. Defiance Large Cap ex-Mag 7 ETF has a 52 week low of $17.07 and a 52 week high of $22.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.72 million and a P/E ratio of 22.97.

Defiance Large Cap ex-Mag 7 ETF Profile

The Defiance Large Cap ex-Mag 7 ETF (XMAG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BITA US 500 ex-Magnificent 7 index. The fund tracks an index that provides exposure to large-cap stocks in the US, excluding the seven largest technology stocks. The strategy aims to mitigate the overconcentration and volatility of a select few stocks XMAG was launched on Oct 21, 2024 and is issued by Defiance.

