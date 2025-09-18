Fulton Bank N.A. Has $2.62 Million Stock Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY

Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 1,390.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,080 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,129 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $2,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter worth about $25,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 185.7% in the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 20 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at O’Reilly Automotive

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 88,485 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.54, for a total value of $9,073,251.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 10,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,056,674.70. The trade was a 89.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Mark Joseph Merz sold 5,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.07, for a total transaction of $500,303.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 2,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $284,925.32. The trade was a 63.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 125,635 shares of company stock worth $12,740,916. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Argus started coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.36.

View Our Latest Report on O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

NASDAQ ORLY opened at $104.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $88.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.60. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.33 and a fifty-two week high of $108.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.35.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.78. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.15% and a negative return on equity of 181.53%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $10.55 earnings per share. O’Reilly Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. O’Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.850-2.950 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 earnings per share for the current year.

About O’Reilly Automotive

(Free Report)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.