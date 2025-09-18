Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC Sells 6,725 Shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF $DFSV

Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,725 shares during the quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Fort Vancouver Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Hurley Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Hurley Capital LLC now owns 5,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Pioneer Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $202,000.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DFSV opened at $32.20 on Thursday. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $23.80 and a 52-week high of $34.23. The firm has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.18 and its 200 day moving average is $29.12.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

