Tompkins Financial Corp Has $12.35 Million Stake in Mastercard Incorporated $MA

Tompkins Financial Corp cut its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,977 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 654 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises approximately 1.1% of Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $12,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 10Elms LLP bought a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MA opened at $597.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $540.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $576.11 and a 200-day moving average of $558.80. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $465.59 and a 1 year high of $601.77.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $4.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.10. Mastercard had a return on equity of 200.01% and a net margin of 44.93%.The company had revenue of $8.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 20.50%.

In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 9,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.05, for a total value of $3,328,555.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 58,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,636,125.55. The trade was a 13.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.77, for a total transaction of $601,447.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 12,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,064,815.17. This trade represents a 7.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,094 shares of company stock valued at $26,521,861 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on MA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, August 1st. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $645.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $635.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $630.89.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

