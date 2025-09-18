Sovran Advisors LLC Has $10.84 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF $JPST

Sovran Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 214,784 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,265 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Sovran Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Sovran Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $10,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 486.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 201,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,173,000 after purchasing an additional 167,529 shares during the last quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $229,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 18,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668 shares during the last quarter. Novem Group acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $3,705,000. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 12,297.0% during the fourth quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 20,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 20,167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

JPST opened at $50.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $32.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.22 and a beta of 0.03. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1 year low of $50.30 and a 1 year high of $50.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.55.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

