JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF $JEPI Stake Increased by Financial Management Network Inc.

Financial Management Network Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,905 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the period. Financial Management Network Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $2,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 35.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,174,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,609,887,000 after purchasing an additional 7,443,750 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 10.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,119,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,927,000 after purchasing an additional 772,858 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 11.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,611,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,911,000 after purchasing an additional 774,664 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 6,084.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,460,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,292,000 after purchasing an additional 7,339,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 14.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 6,435,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,730,000 after purchasing an additional 833,285 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Up 0.3%

JEPI opened at $56.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $41.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.62. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $49.94 and a 1 year high of $60.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.19.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.