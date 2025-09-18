Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC Buys Shares of 3,336 Dover Corporation $DOV

Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DOV. North Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Dover in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Dover in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in Dover by 1,005.9% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in Dover in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Ransom Advisory Ltd bought a new position in Dover in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Dover Trading Down 0.7%

NYSE DOV opened at $171.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $23.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.27. Dover Corporation has a 12-month low of $143.04 and a 12-month high of $222.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Dover Increases Dividend

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Dover had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.36 earnings per share. Dover has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.350-9.550 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Dover Corporation will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. This is a positive change from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $226.00 price target (up from $202.00) on shares of Dover in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Dover from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Dover from $211.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Dover from $203.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Dover from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.92.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

