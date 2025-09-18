Financial Management Network Inc. Has $1.09 Million Holdings in American Express Company $AXP

Financial Management Network Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,315 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 91 shares during the quarter. Financial Management Network Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AXP. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,481 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,633 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. GHE LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. GHE LLC now owns 17,021 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $5,052,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 10,702 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,177,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,919,000. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
American Express Trading Up 2.7%
Shares of AXP opened at $335.87 on Thursday. American Express Company has a 12-month low of $220.43 and a 12-month high of $337.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $313.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $292.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.73 billion, a PE ratio of 23.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.28.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AXP shares. BTIG Research set a $277.00 price objective on American Express and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $327.00 price objective (up from $300.00) on shares of American Express in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on American Express from $260.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on American Express from $348.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $315.20.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AXP
Insider Activity at American Express
In other news, insider Glenda G. Mcneal sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.50, for a total transaction of $15,475,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 10,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,391,191.50. This trade represents a 82.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anna Marrs sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.77, for a total value of $1,709,235.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 20,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,312,049.47. This represents a 21.31% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 269,996 shares of company stock valued at $85,261,270 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.
About American Express
American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than American Express
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Biotech Breakouts: 3 Stocks With Massive Upside Potential
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Powering Up: A Buy Rating Signals GE Vernova’s AI Tailwinds
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- The Side of Rate Cuts Nobody Is Telling You About
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express Company (NYSE:AXP – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.