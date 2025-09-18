Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Roth Capital

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Roth Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Aptevo Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus target price of $219,040.00.

Aptevo Therapeutics Trading Down 6.0%

APVO opened at $1.41 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.23 and a 200-day moving average of $12.42. Aptevo Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.32 and a twelve month high of $381.10.

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($8.40) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($83.20) by $74.80. As a group, analysts forecast that Aptevo Therapeutics will post -15.84 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Aptevo Therapeutics stock. Birchview Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Birchview Capital LP owned about 1.32% of Aptevo Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.06% of the company’s stock.

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage research and development biotechnology company, focuses on developing immunotherapeutic candidates for the treatment of various forms of cancer in the United States. It develops its products using ADAPTIR and ADAPTIR-FLEX platforms to generate monospecific, bispecific, and multi-specific antibody candidates capable of enhancing the human immune system against cancer cells.

