Sovran Advisors LLC Acquires 26,729 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF $VT

Sovran Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 204.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 39,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,729 shares during the period. Sovran Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $5,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Investment Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 3,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Divergent Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Divergent Planning LLC now owns 5,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 9,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GenTrust LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 10,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VT opened at $137.12 on Thursday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $100.89 and a 52 week high of $137.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $132.56 and its 200-day moving average is $124.11. The company has a market capitalization of $51.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.94.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

