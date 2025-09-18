Tompkins Financial Corp Cuts Stock Position in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF $BIL

Tompkins Financial Corp cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 757 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF makes up about 1.3% of Tompkins Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $14,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 25,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 16,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 40,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,746,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 8.6% during the second quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Price Performance

BIL stock opened at $91.63 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.59. SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a one year low of $91.29 and a one year high of $91.82.

SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

