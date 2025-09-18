Financial Management Network Inc. Sells 1,799 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF $SCHX

Financial Management Network Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 7.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,799 shares during the period. Financial Management Network Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 2,806 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 64,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 17,661 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $240,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 34,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 11,228 shares during the period.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHX opened at $26.11 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.95 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 1.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $19.00 and a one year high of $26.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.58.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

