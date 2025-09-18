Fulton Bank N.A. Grows Stock Holdings in Flex Ltd. $FLEX

Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,737 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,473 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Flex were worth $2,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Flex by 0.7% during the first quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,233 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its holdings in shares of Flex by 1.8% in the first quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 17,120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Flex by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,299 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Flex by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 12,634 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Flex by 4.8% in the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FLEX shares. Wall Street Zen lowered Flex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Flex from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Flex in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Flex from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Flex from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.71.

Flex Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of FLEX opened at $56.46 on Thursday. Flex Ltd. has a 12-month low of $25.11 and a 12-month high of $58.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.09. Flex had a return on equity of 20.25% and a net margin of 3.42%.The company had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Flex has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.860-3.060 EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at 0.700-0.780 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Flex Ltd. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Flex

In other Flex news, Director William D. Watkins sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.79, for a total value of $517,900.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 111,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,767,075.45. This represents a 8.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael P. Hartung sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.14, for a total value of $2,571,300.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 256,198 shares in the company, valued at $14,639,153.72. This trade represents a 14.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 90,020 shares of company stock valued at $4,923,667. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Flex Company Profile

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

