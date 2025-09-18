ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF $NOBL Shares Purchased by NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,215 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,489 shares during the quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $9,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dunhill Financial LLC bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. American National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the first quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 668.6% during the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period.

Get ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF alerts:

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Up 4.4%

Shares of BATS NOBL opened at $103.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.05. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.76 and a fifty-two week high of $108.79.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.