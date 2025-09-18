KRM22 (LON:KRM) Issues Earnings Results

KRM22 (LON:KRM – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX (4.40) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. KRM22 had a positive return on equity of 215.08% and a negative net margin of 82.68%.

KRM22 Stock Performance

Shares of LON:KRM opened at GBX 41.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £15.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,152.78 and a beta of -0.15. KRM22 has a 1-year low of GBX 23.50 and a 1-year high of GBX 46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -422.07, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 41.95 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 33.76.

About KRM22

At KRM22, we believe in a world in which organisations operate at their optimal threshold of risk to drive increased returns. We develop outstanding products built and delivered through a Global Risk Platform, to bring increased visibility and lower cost management to capital market organisations.

