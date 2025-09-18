Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Boosts Holdings in Equifax, Inc. $EFX

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Equifax, Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,721 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EFX. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Equifax in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equifax in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in shares of Equifax in the first quarter worth about $32,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in shares of Equifax in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Equifax during the first quarter worth about $38,000. 96.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Equifax from $287.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America cut shares of Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $305.00 price objective (up from $295.00) on shares of Equifax in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 price objective on shares of Equifax in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Equifax from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $284.80.

Equifax Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of Equifax stock opened at $262.45 on Thursday. Equifax, Inc. has a 52-week low of $199.98 and a 52-week high of $307.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $248.90 and a 200 day moving average of $250.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $32.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.68.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The credit services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.08. Equifax had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 18.89%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equifax has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.870-1.970 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.330-7.630 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Equifax, Inc. will post 7.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equifax Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. Equifax’s payout ratio is currently 39.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equifax

In other news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 48,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.71, for a total transaction of $11,665,891.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 142,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,533,591.12. The trade was a 25.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

Further Reading

