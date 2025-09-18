Short Interest in WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLS) Expands By 41.7%

WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLS – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 3,400 shares, a growth of 41.7% from the August 15th total of 2,400 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 25,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 25,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund stock opened at $80.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.90 and its 200 day moving average is $72.49. WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund has a 1 year low of $59.00 and a 1 year high of $81.11.

Get WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLS. BIP Wealth LLC increased its position in WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 282,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,675,000 after acquiring an additional 7,076 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 214,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,514,000 after purchasing an additional 10,038 shares during the last quarter. CW Advisors LLC raised its position in WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. CW Advisors LLC now owns 110,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,335,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its position in WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 107,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,060,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compound Planning Inc. lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 86,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,738,000 after purchasing an additional 11,481 shares during the period.

About WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund

WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization segment of the dividend-paying market in the industrialized world outside the United States and Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.