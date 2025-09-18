iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF $IEFA Shares Bought by KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 222,233 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,518 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 1.4% of KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $18,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Curi RMB Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.7% in the first quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC now owns 246,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,614,000 after purchasing an additional 43,891 shares during the period. FSA Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at about $278,000. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 39,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after buying an additional 2,627 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.0% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 18,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after buying an additional 2,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $225,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

BATS IEFA opened at $86.98 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $84.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.00. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $66.95 and a 12 month high of $87.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

