KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Boosts Position in International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 30,633 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $9,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SSA Swiss Advisors AG purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Dagco Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 322.6% during the first quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 41.5% during the first quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc now owns 167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $244.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $275.00.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $258.92 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $255.59 and a 200-day moving average of $257.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $240.64 billion, a PE ratio of 42.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.71. International Business Machines Corporation has a twelve month low of $203.51 and a twelve month high of $296.16.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $16.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.58 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 9.11%.The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.43 earnings per share. International Business Machines has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th were given a dividend of $1.68 per share. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 109.09%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

