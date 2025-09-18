TT International Asset Management LTD Sells 6,841 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. $LPLA

TT International Asset Management LTD reduced its holdings in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,841 shares during the quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $1,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LPLA. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC grew its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 123.1% during the 1st quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 234.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 97 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 63.9% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. bought a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the first quarter valued at $34,000. 95.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at LPL Financial

In related news, Director Greg Gates sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.05, for a total value of $561,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 19,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,151,836. The trade was a 7.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Aneri Jambusaria sold 80 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.25, for a total value of $28,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 5,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,016,497.50. This trade represents a 1.41% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,580 shares of company stock valued at $1,671,235. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LPL Financial Stock Down 0.0%

LPLA opened at $336.19 on Thursday. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $210.34 and a fifty-two week high of $403.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.22. The company has a market capitalization of $26.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $364.96 and a 200-day moving average of $353.45.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $4.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 39.80% and a net margin of 7.91%.LPL Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 19.35 EPS for the current year.

LPL Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is 8.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LPLA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $490.00 target price (up from $450.00) on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Citigroup cut shares of LPL Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of LPL Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Friday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $405.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $463.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LPL Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $391.67.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

