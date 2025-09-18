Vista Investment Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Roku, Inc. $ROKU

Vista Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,986 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Vista Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ROKU. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Roku by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,503,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,753,000 after purchasing an additional 254,504 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Roku by 456.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,905,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563,449 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 21.9% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,581,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,372,000 after purchasing an additional 284,323 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Roku by 3.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,028,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,436,000 after buying an additional 37,465 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Roku by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 755,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,236,000 after buying an additional 42,926 shares during the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ROKU shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Roku from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Roku from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Roku in a research note on Monday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Roku from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Roku from $72.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.67.

Roku Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of ROKU stock opened at $98.34 on Thursday. Roku, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.43 and a 12-month high of $104.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -234.14, a P/E/G ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 2.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $91.57 and its 200 day moving average is $78.76.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Roku had a negative return on equity of 2.44% and a negative net margin of 1.40%.Roku’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Roku has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Roku

In other news, CFO Dan Jedda sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.07, for a total value of $267,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 73,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,513,867.24. This represents a 3.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew C. Banks sold 3,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.05, for a total transaction of $285,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 5,195 shares in the company, valued at $441,834.75. This trade represents a 39.28% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 392,025 shares of company stock valued at $37,162,358. Company insiders own 13.98% of the company’s stock.

About Roku

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

Featured Articles

