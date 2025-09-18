Financial Contrast: OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) and Allete (NYSE:ALE)

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) and Allete (NYSE:ALE – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

71.8% of OGE Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.6% of Allete shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of OGE Energy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Allete shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for OGE Energy and Allete, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OGE Energy 0 2 4 0 2.67 Allete 0 0 0 1 4.00

Dividends

OGE Energy presently has a consensus price target of $46.80, suggesting a potential upside of 6.27%. Given OGE Energy’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe OGE Energy is more favorable than Allete.

OGE Energy pays an annual dividend of $1.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Allete pays an annual dividend of $2.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. OGE Energy pays out 68.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Allete pays out 92.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. OGE Energy has increased its dividend for 18 consecutive years and Allete has increased its dividend for 15 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares OGE Energy and Allete’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OGE Energy 15.27% 10.60% 3.55% Allete 11.98% 5.71% 2.83%

Risk & Volatility

OGE Energy has a beta of 0.6, indicating that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Allete has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares OGE Energy and Allete”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OGE Energy $2.99 billion 2.97 $441.50 million $2.44 18.05 Allete $1.53 billion 2.43 $179.30 million $3.17 20.24

OGE Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Allete. OGE Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Allete, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

OGE Energy beats Allete on 11 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OGE Energy

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services provider in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. In addition, it provides retail electric service to approximately 896,000 customers, which covers a service area of approximately 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets. OGE Energy Corp. was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

About Allete

ALLETE, Inc. operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. In addition, the company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 150,000 retail customers and 14 non-affiliated municipal customers. Further, it owns and maintains electric transmission assets in Wisconsin, Michigan, Minnesota, and Illinois. Additionally, the company focuses on developing, acquiring, and operating clean and renewable energy projects; and owns and operates approximately 1,200 megawatts of wind energy generation facility, as well as involved in the coal mining operations in North Dakota; and real estate investment activities in Florida. It owns and operates 162 substations with a total capacity of 9,980 megavolt amperes. The company serves taconite mining, paper, pulp and secondary wood products, pipeline, and other industries. The company was formerly known as Minnesota Power, Inc. and changed its name to ALLETE, Inc. in May 2001. ALLETE, Inc. was incorporated in 1906 and is headquartered in Duluth, Minnesota.

