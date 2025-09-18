Synopsys, Inc. $SNPS Stock Holdings Lowered by Banque de Luxembourg S.A.

Banque de Luxembourg S.A. decreased its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 48 shares during the quarter. Synopsys accounts for approximately 3.7% of Banque de Luxembourg S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Banque de Luxembourg S.A.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $6,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNPS. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its position in Synopsys by 275.0% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its stake in Synopsys by 441.7% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in Synopsys during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Synopsys

In other news, CFO Shelagh Glaser sold 3,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $609.77, for a total transaction of $2,228,709.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 15,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,339,847.09. This represents a 19.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert G. Painter purchased 350 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $425.44 per share, for a total transaction of $148,904.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $974,683.04. This trade represents a 18.03% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Synopsys Stock Down 0.1%

Analyst Ratings Changes

SNPS opened at $425.40 on Thursday. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $365.74 and a one year high of $651.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $583.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $505.77.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SNPS shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Synopsys from $715.00 to $510.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Synopsys from $630.00 to $550.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Synopsys from $660.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Wall Street Zen cut Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Synopsys from $660.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $585.33.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

