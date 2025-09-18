South Star Battery Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:STSBF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

South Star Battery Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:STSBF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 8,800 shares, a growth of 41.9% from the August 15th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Based on an average daily volume of 11,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.
South Star Battery Metals Trading Down 4.9%
Shares of STSBF stock opened at $0.11 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.23. South Star Battery Metals has a 1 year low of $0.11 and a 1 year high of $0.48.
About South Star Battery Metals
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than South Star Battery Metals
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Clearway Energy’s Price Dip: 3 Reasons It’s a Signal to Buy
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Biotech Breakouts: 3 Stocks With Massive Upside Potential
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Powering Up: A Buy Rating Signals GE Vernova’s AI Tailwinds
Receive News & Ratings for South Star Battery Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Star Battery Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.