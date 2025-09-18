South Star Battery Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:STSBF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

South Star Battery Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:STSBF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 8,800 shares, a growth of 41.9% from the August 15th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Based on an average daily volume of 11,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

South Star Battery Metals Trading Down 4.9%

Shares of STSBF stock opened at $0.11 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.23. South Star Battery Metals has a 1 year low of $0.11 and a 1 year high of $0.48.

About South Star Battery Metals

South Star Battery Metals Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Brazil. It owns 100% interest in the Santa-Cruz Graphite project that consists of 13 licenses covering an area of approximately 13,316 hectares located in Bahia State, Brazil; and 75% interest in the Alabama Graphite Project that cover an area of approximately 500 acres located in Coosa County Alabama, USA.

