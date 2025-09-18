Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF $SPLV Shares Purchased by High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC

High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,370 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,768 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $2,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPLV. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 13,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 153.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 21,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 13,074 shares during the last quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 81.0% in the 4th quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,372 shares during the last quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,981,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPLV opened at $72.60 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.22 and its 200-day moving average is $72.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 0.69. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $67.13 and a 12-month high of $75.43.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.