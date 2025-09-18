HCA Healthcare, Inc. $HCA Shares Purchased by Vista Investment Partners LLC

Vista Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,574 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the quarter. Vista Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $3,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,021,000. State of Wyoming increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 199.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $20,290,000. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,052,000. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 1,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at HCA Healthcare

In related news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 3,836 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.84, for a total value of $1,606,670.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 31,503 shares in the company, valued at $13,194,716.52. This represents a 10.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HCA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $404.00 to $401.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $390.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $416.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded HCA Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $403.17.

View Our Latest Research Report on HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

HCA stock opened at $398.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $384.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $364.54. The company has a market capitalization of $93.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.41. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $289.98 and a 52-week high of $420.98.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The company reported $6.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.20 by $0.64. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 7,363.11% and a net margin of 8.21%.The business had revenue of $18.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. HCA Healthcare has set its FY 2025 guidance at 25.500-27.000 EPS. Analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is presently 12.11%.

About HCA Healthcare

(Free Report)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.