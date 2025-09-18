Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA Increases Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF $VOE

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,079 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,175 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 2.6% of Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $8,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,103,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,704,000 after purchasing an additional 172,374 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,262,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,809,000 after purchasing an additional 65,644 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,459,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,566,000 after purchasing an additional 39,545 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 18.7% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,515,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,290,000 after buying an additional 239,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,510,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,511,000 after buying an additional 87,965 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOE opened at $172.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $18.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.99. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $139.38 and a 1 year high of $176.83.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.