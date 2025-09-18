Stonekeep Investments LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

Stonekeep Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,508 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 8.5% of Stonekeep Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Stonekeep Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $12,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $150,448,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 7,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glen Eagle Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 25,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,494,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. 28.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $325.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $533.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $315.01 and its 200-day moving average is $293.44. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $236.42 and a fifty-two week high of $326.91.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

