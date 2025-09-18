Vista Investment Partners LLC Raises Position in Zoetis Inc. $ZTS

Vista Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,925 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Vista Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $3,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 180.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 2,978 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 1,074.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 18,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,042,000 after buying an additional 3,458 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Zoetis by 632.7% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 138,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,523,000 after acquiring an additional 119,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 39,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,501,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the period. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Leerink Partners downgraded shares of Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Leerink Partnrs cut Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.88.

Shares of Zoetis stock opened at $146.72 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $65.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $139.70 and a fifty-two week high of $200.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $151.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.92.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.14. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.83% and a return on equity of 56.90%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Zoetis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. Analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

