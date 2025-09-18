SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF $SRLN Holdings Lifted by KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 198,874 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,315 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC owned about 0.12% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF worth $8,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SRLN. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 177.7% during the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA:SRLN opened at $41.57 on Thursday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $39.08 and a 1 year high of $42.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.17.

About SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

