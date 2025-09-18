TT International Asset Management LTD Sells 5,953 Shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. $NSIT

TT International Asset Management LTD lessened its stake in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report) by 24.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,751 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,953 shares during the quarter. Insight Enterprises comprises about 0.5% of TT International Asset Management LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. TT International Asset Management LTD owned about 0.06% of Insight Enterprises worth $2,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Insight Enterprises in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Insight Enterprises by 79.2% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 190 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Insight Enterprises by 40.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Insight Enterprises by 100.5% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 419 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Insight Enterprises by 68.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 580 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NSIT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Insight Enterprises from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $164.00 target price on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.00.

Insight Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NSIT opened at $119.42 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $131.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.66. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.68 and a 52 week high of $225.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.16.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The software maker reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.49 by ($0.04). Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 1.79% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Insight Enterprises has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.700-10.10 EPS. Analysts predict that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Insight Enterprises

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology, hardware, software, and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers modern platforms/infrastructure that manages and supports cloud and data platforms, modern networks, and edge technologies; cybersecurity solutions automates and connects modern platform securely; data and artificial intelligence modernizes data platforms and architectures, and build data analytics and AI solutions; modern workplace and apps; and intelligent edge solutions that gathers and utilizes data for real-time decision making.

