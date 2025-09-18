Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Purchases 1,640 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 601,004 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $265,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 32,272,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,954,597,000 after buying an additional 3,694,339 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 46,224.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,364,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,890,000 after buying an additional 1,361,302 shares in the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 20,581.9% during the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 832,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,842,000 after buying an additional 828,835 shares in the last quarter. Bell Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $207,815,000. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 101.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 919,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,990,000 after buying an additional 463,025 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 0.4%

VUG stock opened at $473.58 on Thursday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $316.14 and a twelve month high of $476.83. The stock has a market cap of $189.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $457.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $415.95.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

