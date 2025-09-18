Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO Shares Bought by Atticus Wealth Management LLC

Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 91.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,729 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Caitlin John LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Investment Management LLC now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. RMR Capital Management LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $606.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $728.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $587.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $547.97. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $442.80 and a 1-year high of $608.42.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.