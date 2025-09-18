Sawyer & Company Inc Has $5.12 Million Holdings in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Sawyer & Company Inc raised its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,271 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises approximately 1.9% of Sawyer & Company Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $5,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Walt Disney by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 155,862,361 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $15,383,615,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446,087 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 18,509,924 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,826,930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642,907 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,821,361 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,758,968,000 after buying an additional 717,066 shares during the period. Amundi grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 14,882,195 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,468,873,000 after buying an additional 1,520,513 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 14,178,295 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,399,399,000 after buying an additional 613,414 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.18.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of DIS stock opened at $115.98 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $208.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.55. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $80.10 and a 12 month high of $124.69.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $23.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.69 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Walt Disney

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.