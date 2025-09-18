Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Cuts Stake in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC reduced its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,020 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 814 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DIS. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 9.1% in the second quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.6% in the first quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 16,509 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3.5% in the first quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 2,938 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.9% in the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 5,628 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.2% in the first quarter. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC now owns 4,994 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.18.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

NYSE:DIS opened at $115.98 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $208.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.55. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $80.10 and a 1-year high of $124.69.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.16. Walt Disney had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The firm had revenue of $23.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

About Walt Disney

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Featured Stories

