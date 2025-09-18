Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Buys 7,742 Shares of Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 202,311 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,742 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $21,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 11,720.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,577,887 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $260,057,000 after buying an additional 2,556,078 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 134,588,729 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,577,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697,945 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,610,487 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,070,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664,108 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 161.9% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,485,696 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $250,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536,663 shares during the period. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $133,855,000. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on Boston Scientific from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Boston Scientific from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Leerink Partners started coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Monday, June 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $118.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.04.

Boston Scientific Price Performance

NYSE:BSX opened at $98.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.98 billion, a PE ratio of 58.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.65. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 1-year low of $80.64 and a 1-year high of $109.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 19.21%. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Boston Scientific has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.700-0.720 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 17,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.63, for a total transaction of $1,811,459.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 23,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,469,268. The trade was a 42.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.63, for a total value of $5,231,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 178,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,659,923.46. This represents a 21.90% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 174,214 shares of company stock valued at $18,397,457. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

