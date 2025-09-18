Vista Investment Partners LLC Purchases 43,701 Shares of Travel + Leisure Co. $TNL

Vista Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Free Report) by 95.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,658 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,701 shares during the period. Travel + Leisure makes up about 1.3% of Vista Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Vista Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.13% of Travel + Leisure worth $4,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TNL. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure in the first quarter worth $41,114,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,827,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,241,000 after buying an additional 403,418 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 37.7% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 956,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,258,000 after buying an additional 261,528 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 129.5% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 413,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,141,000 after buying an additional 233,345 shares during the period. Finally, Ranmore Fund Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 621.1% in the first quarter. Ranmore Fund Management Ltd now owns 255,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,804,000 after buying an additional 219,637 shares in the last quarter. 87.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on TNL shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $39.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Travel + Leisure from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Travel + Leisure from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.30.

Travel + Leisure Price Performance

TNL opened at $61.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.32. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 1 year low of $37.77 and a 1 year high of $64.11.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 47.47% and a net margin of 10.14%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

Travel + Leisure Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. Travel + Leisure’s payout ratio is currently 38.62%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jeffrey Myers sold 110,885 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.33, for a total transaction of $6,911,462.05. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 142,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,885,328.49. This trade represents a 43.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director George Herrera sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total value of $133,056.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,808.32. This trade represents a 79.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 320,174 shares of company stock valued at $19,765,874. Corporate insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

About Travel + Leisure

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and travel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

Featured Articles

