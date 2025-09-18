Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC Purchases Shares of 700 Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February $PFEB

Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 3,787 shares in the last quarter. Helium Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February during the 4th quarter valued at $459,000. Investment Management Corp VA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February in the 4th quarter worth $420,000. Finally, BridgePort Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February during the fourth quarter worth $327,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February Stock Performance

Shares of BATS PFEB opened at $39.47 on Thursday. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February has a 52-week low of $32.93 and a 52-week high of $38.61. The stock has a market cap of $923.60 million, a P/E ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.20.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (PFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PFEB was launched on Feb 3, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

