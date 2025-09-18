High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC Has $1.68 Million Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF $MGK

High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 5.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,582 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 244 shares during the quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MGK. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,716,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,383,620,000 after acquiring an additional 258,515 shares during the period. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 20,186.0% during the 2nd quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 152,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,710,000 after acquiring an additional 151,395 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 359,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,147,000 after acquiring an additional 115,183 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 12.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 805,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,910,000 after buying an additional 90,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $24,178,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.4%

MGK opened at $396.14 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $382.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $347.36. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $262.65 and a 1-year high of $399.06. The company has a market cap of $29.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.33 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

