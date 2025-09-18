Twilio Inc. $TWLO Holdings Lifted by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 98.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,123 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,451 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $3,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 2.9% during the second quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. purchased a new position in shares of Twilio during the second quarter valued at $477,000. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twilio during the second quarter valued at $213,000. Peak Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twilio during the second quarter valued at $476,000. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twilio during the second quarter valued at $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Price Performance

NYSE TWLO opened at $103.59 on Thursday. Twilio Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.86 and a twelve month high of $151.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a current ratio of 4.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.89 billion, a PE ratio of 863.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Twilio had a return on equity of 2.78% and a net margin of 0.43%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. Twilio has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.010-1.060 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TWLO. Wall Street Zen downgraded Twilio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $132.00 target price on Twilio and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 15th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Twilio in a research note on Friday, September 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Twilio from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Twilio from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.78.

Insider Activity at Twilio

In other Twilio news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 8,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.05, for a total value of $971,163.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 147,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,302,682.15. This represents a 5.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 20,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total value of $2,491,596.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 260,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,450,151.93. This trade represents a 7.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,671 shares of company stock valued at $6,235,788. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

Further Reading

