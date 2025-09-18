NEC Co. (OTCMKTS:NIPNF) Short Interest Up 41.4% in August

NEC Co. (OTCMKTS:NIPNF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 4,022,100 shares, a growth of 41.4% from the August 15th total of 2,844,700 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,116.9 days. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,116.9 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NEC Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:NIPNF opened at $31.33 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.70. NEC has a 52 week low of $12.55 and a 52 week high of $33.41.

About NEC

NEC Corporation provides information and communication technology solutions in Japan and internationally. It operates through five segments: Public Solutions Business, Public Infrastructure Business, Enterprise Business, Network Services Business, and Global Business. It provides systems integration services, including systems implementation and consulting; maintenance and support services; outsourcing and cloud services; and system equipment.

