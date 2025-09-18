Sunpointe LLC Invests $248,000 in Republic Services, Inc. $RSG

Sunpointe LLC acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 3,533.3% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 109 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Capital Management Associates Inc purchased a new position in Republic Services in the first quarter valued at about $314,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its position in Republic Services by 0.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 563,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $136,397,000 after purchasing an additional 4,110 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the first quarter worth about $260,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 61.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,226,000 after acquiring an additional 3,503 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on RSG shares. Melius began coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Monday, June 9th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Republic Services from $262.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on Republic Services from $257.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Republic Services from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $229.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Republic Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.72.

Republic Services Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE RSG opened at $226.27 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $235.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $240.76. Republic Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $197.60 and a fifty-two week high of $258.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 18.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. Republic Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.820-6.900 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be given a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. This is an increase from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 2nd. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 34.32%.

Insider Transactions at Republic Services

In related news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. bought 4,258 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $234.91 per share, with a total value of $1,000,246.78. Following the acquisition, the insider owned 109,816,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,797,072,005.12. This represents a 0.00% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregg Brummer sold 7,338 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.94, for a total transaction of $1,716,651.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 4,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $949,796.40. This trade represents a 64.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

