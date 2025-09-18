Shira Ridge Wealth Management Invests $208,000 in McKesson Corporation $MCK

Shira Ridge Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust grew its position in shares of McKesson by 64.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 46 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of McKesson by 1,366.7% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 44 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson
In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 19,371 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $708.09, for a total transaction of $13,716,411.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 27,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,735,884.48. This represents a 41.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Napoleon B. Rutledge, Jr. sold 329 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $663.67, for a total transaction of $218,347.43. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $436,031.19. This represents a 33.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 43,560 shares of company stock worth $30,438,602. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.
McKesson Stock Performance
McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $8.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.33 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $97.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.93 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 196.66% and a net margin of 0.84%.The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.88 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that McKesson Corporation will post 32.77 earnings per share for the current year.
McKesson Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 13.08%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $766.00 to $772.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $810.00 price objective (up previously from $770.00) on shares of McKesson in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 13th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $760.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of McKesson in a report on Thursday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $725.10.
McKesson Company Profile
McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.
