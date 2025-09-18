Tompkins Financial Corp Sells 400 Shares of Dominion Energy Inc. $D

Tompkins Financial Corp trimmed its position in shares of Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,079,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,106,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565,459 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.0% in the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 23,308,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,306,901,000 after purchasing an additional 685,245 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 19.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,744,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $994,917,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882,252 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 6.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,878,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $890,318,000 after buying an additional 939,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 12.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,091,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $790,092,000 after buying an additional 1,552,985 shares during the last quarter. 73.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Dominion Energy

In related news, CEO Robert M. Blue acquired 4,152 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.35 per share, with a total value of $250,573.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 161,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,730,652.95. This represents a 2.64% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

D has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.57.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE D opened at $59.59 on Thursday. Dominion Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.07 and a 12-month high of $62.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.60 and a 200 day moving average of $56.49.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 16.45%.The company’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Dominion Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.280-3.520 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.07%.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Further Reading

